Sunny, warm all week long

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will keep weather conditions very stable over the Tri-State through the rest of the week.  Sunny skies with daily highs in the upper 80s and lows in the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.  By the weekend, southerly winds will start to pull more tropical air into the region.  Humidity will be more noticeable over the weekend, and the heat index will likely tick up close to 100 degrees by Sunday and Monday.   A few isolated to scattered storms will be possible each afternoon from Saturday through the first half of next week.

