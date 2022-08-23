Patchy Fog Early, Sunny

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With temps dropping into the 60s under clear skies, scattered fog developing during the morning commute. Dry and quiet August weather will be featured most of this week with limited chances of scattered thunderstorms. Sunny to mostly sunny with high temps in the mid-80s.  Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s. Wednesday night, mostly clear with low temps in the mid-60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb to 90-degrees.

