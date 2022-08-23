Officials: Cannelton City Schools will not have Tell City bus route on Tuesday

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Cannelton City Schools says the district will not have Tell City bus routes for Tuesday, August 23.

According to a social media post, they will be back to running on their regular schedule the next day August 24.

Officials say the Cannelton bus route will not be affected.

They say the issue is due to not having any substitute bus drivers.

If anyone is interested in becoming a substitute bus driver, officials are asking that you contact the school.

