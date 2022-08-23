Birthday Club
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building.

According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with.

They say in part, “we have dedicated our time to the business to make it great, but it can never be as great as spending time with family and friends.”

The owners say that they are also no longer selling gift cards and ask that if you have any, to please come in over the next couple of months and use them.

They have not given a final date for the Wine Down.

