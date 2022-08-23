Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New interim jailer named at Henderson County Detention Center

Eddie Vaught
Eddie Vaught(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An interim jailer has been appointed in Henderson County,

Judge Executive Brad Schneider appointed Eddie Vaught during Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court meeting.

Vaught will be replacing current jailer Amy Brady once she retires August 31.

[Henderson Co. Jailer retiring at end of month]

Right now, Vaught is the training officer for the detention center.

Voters will pick a new jailer in the upcoming November election.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash

Latest News

Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect
Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect
Flipped car at Governor and Division
Traffic Alert: Car flipped in Evansville crash
Henderson bank robbery suspect
Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect
Dispatchers take at least 16 911 calls after Lloyd Expressway crash
Dispatchers take at least 16 911 calls after Lloyd Expressway crash