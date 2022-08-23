New interim jailer named at Henderson County Detention Center

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An interim jailer has been appointed in Henderson County,

Judge Executive Brad Schneider appointed Eddie Vaught during Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court meeting.

Vaught will be replacing current jailer Amy Brady once she retires August 31.

Right now, Vaught is the training officer for the detention center.

Voters will pick a new jailer in the upcoming November election.

