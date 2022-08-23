Birthday Club
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida

Kendall King
Kendall King(Source: Brittany Arnold-Hutsler)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida.

They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21.

Authorities with the Santa Claus Police Department say she was found on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

We’re told she was found in an apartment building.

They say King was removed from the apartment without incident.

According to officials, King is currently being housed at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Juvenile Assessment Center waiting for an extradition hearing.

They say the apartment building and its occupants are under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Her family says Kendall is not facing any charges.

Family members tell us it’s a difficult process to bring her home due to the multiple agencies involved in the search.

