Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mike Pence visiting Evansville for annual banquet of Right to Life

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be in Evansville later this week.

He is coming as a special guest at the annual banquet of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

The banquet is at 7 Thursday night at the Old National Events Plaza.

Despite being out of office, Pence has been in the news. He just spent two days in Iowa and told the Associated Press that he never took any classified material from his time in office, unlike his previous running mate.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

EVSC board discusses new budget plan for 2023
EVSC board discusses new budget plan for 2023
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners
Webster Co. deputy jailer accused of soliciting sexual conduct with inmates
Webster Co. deputy jailer accused of soliciting sexual conduct with inmates
EVSC board discusses new budget plan for 2023
EVSC board discusses new budget plan for 2023