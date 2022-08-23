Mike Pence visiting Evansville for annual banquet of Right to Life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be in Evansville later this week.

He is coming as a special guest at the annual banquet of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

The banquet is at 7 Thursday night at the Old National Events Plaza.

Despite being out of office, Pence has been in the news. He just spent two days in Iowa and told the Associated Press that he never took any classified material from his time in office, unlike his previous running mate.

