Mesker Park Zoo announces death of 18-year-old jaguar

Cuxtal the jaguar at Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville.
Cuxtal the jaguar at Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the Mesker Park Zoo have announced the death of Cuxtal, their 18-year-old Jaguar.

In a post made on Facebook, zoo leaders say he came to Mesker from the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2008.

When he got to Evansville, the zoo introduced him to Beliza and officials say the two of them had two female cubs.

According to the Facebook post, his keepers remember him as lovable and playful. They say Cuxtal enjoyed the attention from the public.

Recently, officials say Cuxtal’s care team noticed a change in behavior and a loss of appetite.

They say their veterinary staff put him under anesthesia while they performed exams and diagnostic tests.

Unfortunately, zoo leaders say Cuxtal didn’t recover from the procedure.

They say results found severe kidney disease and lymphoma of the liver and spleen.

The Mesker Park Zoo’s Facebook page says their staff is heartbroken.

They ask the public to keep his Cuxtal’s keepers and zoo staff in their thoughts as they mourn the loss of one of their cats.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

