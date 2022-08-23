Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach with life threatening injuries

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers say they are investigating an incident that left a Clarksville man with life threatening injuries.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, they say officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call regarding a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach.

Santa Claus police say the 18-year-old had a medical issue, and arriving officers shed their gear and dove in to find him.

They say he was found unconscious in eight to ten feet of water.

Life-saving efforts, including CPR, were performed before the man was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper. He was later flown to Louisville for treatment.

Police say he’s in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation, and the identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.

Responding agencies included Santa Claus PD, Santa Claus Fire Department, Spencer County EMS, Indiana State Police, and Indiana Conservation Officers.

