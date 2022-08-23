Hopkins Co. man arrested, accused of child sexual abuse material

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Hopkins County man accused of sharing child sexual abuse material online.

Troopers say they arrested 40-year-old Glenn C. Riddle after an undercover investigation.

Authorities tell us they started the investigation after they found the suspect was sharing imagines of child sexual exploitation online.

KSP says they executed a search warrant at Riddle’s home on Monday.

There, officials say they found evidence that a crime had been committed. They say it was taken to KSP’s forensic lab to be examined.

Riddle is facing several counts of child sexual exploitation-related charges.

