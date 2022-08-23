Birthday Club
Green River District reports 773 new COVID cases over last week

COVID in western Kentucky.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 773 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 68 more cases than the week prior.

There were 312 in Daviess County, 181 in Henderson County, 132 in Ohio County, 53 in Webster County, 40 in Hancock County, 30 in Union County and 25 in McLean County.

Officials say there were three COVID-19 deaths. They say that included a resident of Daviess County, a resident of McLean County and one resident of Union County.

The newly reported cases were investigated between August 15 and August 21.

