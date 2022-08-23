Birthday Club
EVSC board discusses new budget plan for 2023

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Schools Corporation held a meeting earlier Monday evening.

This week’s agenda included a number of items for the school board to consider, such as adult meal prices, extracurricular expenses, and the capital project plans budget.

For 2023, EVSC officials say they plan to begin a three year period of reconstruction and development across the corporation. This plan is estimated to cost just under $30 million.

Parents and community members can view this budget proposal on Board Docs or on EVSC’s meeting recap podcast on YouTube.

The board will listen to public comment on September 6.

