Evansville man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Deputies were called to the 4900 block of Tanglewood Drive last week in connection to a sensitive incident.

On scene, officials say the reporter told authorities that 38-year-old Matthew Brenner had acted inappropriately toward a juvenile victim.

During an interview with DCS, the victim told authorities Brenner had sexually abused the victim daily since March 2022.

Brenner was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday afternoon.

Brenner was previously charged with sex crimes involving a child back in 2016 in Fairfield, Ill.

