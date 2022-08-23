Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hulman building went up in 1929.

At 10 stories tall, the Art Deco stood out in the skyline, a downtown highlight.

In 2022, after seeing most of the rooms in the building vacant for some time, it’s seen better days.

“Really it started at the top with the roof. There has been some water intrusion, which causes issues. Without somebody on that floor to manage it and to make sure the problems are taken care of, it’s made it get worse,” says E-Rep Director of Downtown Development, Candace Chapman.

It’s because of the slow decay of the upper floors that it landed on Indiana Landmark’s “10 Most Endangered” list.

Chapman says she knows the location of the building is prime real estate, but it’s the potential inside that really helps up the value.

It’s a building full of its original 1920′s style.

“This lobby, from the ceilings to the elevators, they’re still functioning, and the floor. There’s just so much potential here that can be preserved,” says Chapman.

According to the realtor at the Hulman building, there are potential investors that feel the same way.

She says once the listing was posted, they immediately received attention.

Two different investors have already visited, took measurements and are discussing plans.

It’s looking like the Hulman Building may serve a new role in the future, as a boutique hotel. It’s something Chapman saw coming as well, even with the building historically being an office.

“It has the potential to be something more active, maybe even a boutique hotel, a residential could work,” says Chapman, “the nice thing is, with it being vacant you can really reimagine it however makes the most sense for that company.”

Also according to the realtor, every potential buyer has expressed that they won’t be touching the main lobby or the mezzanine.

They’re looking to keep that 1920′s feel in the building.

