Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hulman building went up in 1929.

At 10 stories tall, the Art Deco stood out in the skyline, a downtown highlight.

In 2022, after seeing most of the rooms in the building vacant for some time, it’s seen better days.

“Really it started at the top with the roof. There has been some water intrusion, which causes issues. Without somebody on that floor to manage it and to make sure the problems are taken care of, it’s made it get worse,” says E-Rep Director of Downtown Development, Candace Chapman.

It’s because of the slow decay of the upper floors that it landed on Indiana Landmark’s “10 Most Endangered” list.

Chapman says she knows the location of the building is prime real estate, but it’s the potential inside that really helps up the value.

It’s a building full of its original 1920′s style.

“This lobby, from the ceilings to the elevators, they’re still functioning, and the floor. There’s just so much potential here that can be preserved,” says Chapman.

According to the realtor at the Hulman building, there are potential investors that feel the same way.

She says once the listing was posted, they immediately received attention.

Two different investors have already visited, took measurements and are discussing plans.

It’s looking like the Hulman Building may serve a new role in the future, as a boutique hotel. It’s something Chapman saw coming as well, even with the building historically being an office.

“It has the potential to be something more active, maybe even a boutique hotel, a residential could work,” says Chapman, “the nice thing is, with it being vacant you can really reimagine it however makes the most sense for that company.”

Investors have a seven month grace period before a decision has to be made, so only time will tell what the future holds for the Hulman Building.

According to the building’s realtor, there’s going to be about six months until a decision has to be made, but investors have been coming into the building doing measurements and discussing plans amongst themselves.

Also according to the realtor, every potential buyer has expressed that they won’t be touching the main lobby or the mezzanine.

They’re looking to keep that 1920′s feel in the building.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
Tri-State included in projected ‘extreme heat belt’
Tri-State included in projected ‘extreme heat belt’
Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana
Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks