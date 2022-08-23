Employee housing coming to Holiday World.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say construction has started on a new $6.7 million employee housing project.

It’s named Compass Commons.

The building will be able to house up to 136 team members.

Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than 50 miles away from the park to qualify.

Officials say it’s been a long-requested project.

Many students around the country have been interested in working at the park but couldn’t due to a lack of housing.

Officials say the first employees will move in May of next year.

