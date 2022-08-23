Birthday Club
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and killed over the weekend.(Source: Dillon County School District Four)
By Kristin Nelson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.

Pernell said deputies were called Saturday night for a report of a woman found dead inside a car. When deputies arrived, they found Cook dead inside the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Kyle Church at the scene. Officials have not said what information led to his arrest, but the sheriff said Church and Cook were “acquaintances.”

Kyle Church was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Kyle Church was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Source: Dillon County Detention Center)

Authorities said Church was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

The Dillon County School District posted a memorial photo of Cook on Facebook Monday morning.

Officials have not released any further immediate details.

