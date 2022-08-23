Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Search and Rescue Team holds demonstration at Panther Creek

Panther Creek Park sign
Panther Creek Park sign
By Josh Lucca and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Search and Rescue Team held a demonstration on Tuesday.

Officials say team members are trained in search and rescue techniques and perform the majority of searches in Daviess County, but may assist surrounding communities as well. The team’s job is to work to find people in distress.

Scenarios range from a hiker lost in the woods to a missing child or wandering Alzheimer’s patient.

Daviess Co. Emergency Management Director Andy Ball says anyone is welcome to be a part of the team.

“If you are not able, physically able, to go out in the field,” Ball said, “it doesn’t matter if you’re in a wheelchair. It doesn’t matter what type of special needs you have. We’ll find a place for you. If your heart is in it and you really wanna do it.”

Ball says 23 members are on the team including dogs and handlers.

