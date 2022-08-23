Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire authorities say they will be radio testing for the next month or so.

They say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of the field testing with Trott Communications and Motorola.

The radios will be replacing a 30-year-old system.

Officials say the full transition will start in October.

