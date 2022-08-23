Date rape drug test strips handed out in California city as precaution

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A plan to purchase and hand out date rape drug testing kits has been approved in West Hollywood.

It’s all to drive down the number of sexual assaults happening in the area.

“If this would have been available to me at the nightclub New Year’s Eve seven years ago. I would not have been drugged, and I would not have been assaulted,” Keely Field said.

It’s very personal for Field, who advocates for others who have survived sexual assault, “because once they’ve survived it, they’re terrified, they’re scarred for life. And all I can do is help prevent it. It’s preventable.”

Stories like hers that inspired the city council to purchase and hand out drink spiking test strips at bars and nightclubs all over West Hollywood.

With a drop into a cocktail, they test for two common date rape drugs, ketamine and GHB.

The idea is that bars can make them available for any customers who want them so that people have proof if their drink was spiked and a QR code with safety information on what to do next.

“It is a growing problem everywhere,” said Sepi Shyne, mayor pro tem of West Hollywood.

She wants people to know that this program is just one part of a larger push to make nightlife here safer “and to let any predators know you will be caught. You will be caught. We are giving people test strips. Don’t come into our city anymore.”

At a meeting addressing nighttime safety, West Hollywood addressed recent reports about people who believe they were secretly drugged while out on the town.

“Between 2016 and 2021 a report came out in January that there were 30 sexual assaults tied to drink-spiking incidents in the city of West Hollywood, and only three of those have cases filed with the DA,” said Jackie Steele, public safety commissioner.

Steele said 53% of those alleged assaults happened at the same establishment.

She said she wants to see better training and transparency, particularly at that business, as well as updated reports on those cases and better communication between all the departments that work with victims.

Officials are also considering creating a sexual assault task force and looking into getting a mobile unit to help potential victims.

