Crews called to brush fire near bridge on Pigeon Creek Greenway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters were called out to a brush fire off Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage Monday.

It happened near West Lousiana Street.

Fire crews found an old railroad bridge had caught fire.

They were able to stop it from spreading.

We’re told the railroad is no longer in service so no trains will be impacted by this.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

