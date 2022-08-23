American Heritage Riverboat to make additional stops in Evansville this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials, along with American Crusie Lines, have announced additional riverboat stops in Evansville throughout the fall.

As we first reported in July, Visit Evansville leaders told us riverboat tours will once again make stops in Evansville.

American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage docked at the old LST dock on August 1.

We’re now learning they will be making four more stops in Evansville this fall.

The American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on the following dates.

Sunday, August 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

We’re told community members are invited to Inland Marina to view the riverboat and welcome passengers on these dates.

However, tours of the American Heritage will not be available to the public.

