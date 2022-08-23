Birthday Club
Affidavit: Henderson man arrested after hitting woman with vehicle

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested a man after a woman reported he hit her with a vehicle.

According to an affidavit, a woman reported a man hit her with a vehicle back in July. That man was identified as 27-year-old Kyle Keach.

Officials with EPD say the woman told them she was arguing with Keach before the incident happened. Keach was reportedly outside of the vehicle during the time of the argument. He then got back into the car and hit the gas to intimidate the victim.

According to an affidavit, The victim says she asked Keach to stop and leave her alone when he put the car in drive and hit her, pinning her between his car and her car that was parked in the area. The woman says she screamed and had pain in her butt, hips and knees. Keach then backed up and fled the scene.

Police say the victim reported the incident the following day and gave them video of the incident. The victim got medical attention a few days later.

Keach was arrested on August 23 and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He has since been released on a $2,500 bond, and is facing the charges below.

  • Communication - Intimidation
  • Motor Vehicle - Leaving the scene of a crash - Property damage - two counts
  • Motor Vehicle - Leaving the scene of a crash - Serious bodily
  • Criminal Recklessness

