Webster Co. deputy jailer accused of soliciting sexual conduct with inmates

Aaron Drewicz.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County deputy jailer is in jail after an investigation into complaints.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say they started investigating 29-year-old Aaron Drewicz of Dawson Springs after receiving two complaints against him.

They say he allegedly solicited sexual conduct from inmates while on duty.

Drewicz was charged with three counts of voyeurism, three counts of promoting contraband, one count of sexual abuse and three counts of official misconduct.

He is booked in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

