Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warm & Dry this week

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will stay anchored over the region for much of the week ahead.   Rain chances will be slim through Thursday, and then spotty Friday through the weekend.   Daily high temps will hit the middle 80s on Tuesday, with upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday.   Overnight lows will sink into the middle 60s.   Humidity levels will not be oppressive until the end of the week and the weekend when the heat index could reach 100+.   Scattered to isolated showers possible Friday through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion

Latest News

Brighter, Lower Humidity
14 First Alert 8/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/22
14 First Alert 8/22
8/19 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Lingering clouds from rain to clear for a sunny week