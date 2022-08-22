Warm & Dry this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will stay anchored over the region for much of the week ahead. Rain chances will be slim through Thursday, and then spotty Friday through the weekend. Daily high temps will hit the middle 80s on Tuesday, with upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will sink into the middle 60s. Humidity levels will not be oppressive until the end of the week and the weekend when the heat index could reach 100+. Scattered to isolated showers possible Friday through the weekend.

