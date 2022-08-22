Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized.

Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.

“He’s just still doing his investigation and he said it would take some time to gather his information, make their determination if they can,” Morgan said. “It’ll be several days, maybe weeks.”

Officials say the call came in just after 5:30 Friday night. Fire departments rushed to the scene of the explosion, and were able to control the flames in a timely manner.

“When Allendale [Fire Department] arrived, that’s what they focused their efforts on, and they got it knocked down pretty quickly with all the other fire departments that were here,” Sheriff Morgan said.

This marks the second house explosion in the Tri-State in a two week span.

Another house that has been reduced to rubble, another community rallying around the victims of the explosion.

“The community, I know, is just concerned for our victims in this case,” Sheriff Morgan said. “I know that they’re still trying to grieve and heal at the same time. So, that’s what I heard, just an outpouring of support for them.”

Victim’s families are trying to salvage personal items from the rubble, and spend time with their loved ones in the hospital.

“We still have one victim in the hospital, that’s where they’re primarily focused,” Sheriff Morgan said. “They’re just trying to secure the residence and the items that they can.”

The cause of both explosions remain under investigation.

“I’m not sure, fire’s not really my game, but if they can figure it out they will,” Morgan said.

The explosion on North Weinbach Ave. killed three people and injured one. That puts the death count at four in two weeks from home explosions.

