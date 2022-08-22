Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning.
Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill.
We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a medical emergency.
The business is currently only taking carry-out orders.
That scene has since cleared.
