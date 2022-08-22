Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning.

Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill.

We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a medical emergency.

The business is currently only taking carry-out orders.

That scene has since cleared.

