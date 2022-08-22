Tri-State included in projected ‘extreme heat belt’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is one of many regions expected to face extreme heat in the coming decades.

A new study from a from a national climate research non-profit, First Street Foundation, has outlined a model for an extreme heat belt that will form in the nation in the coming years. That belt runs right through the Tri-State.

The study consolidated tons of data to project heat risks in precise local areas of the country.

The proposed Extreme Heat Belt refers to a region from the Gulf of Mexico straight up to the great lakes.

A large area is expected to see at least one day a year with a heat index over 125 degrees in the next 30 years.

CEO of First Street Foundation Matthew Eby says it’s not necessarily just going to be one day either.

Their data shows that average temperatures are going to shift to be higher, and we can expect nearly three times as many days with extreme heat each year.

Eby says all of that will affect infrastructure because of overheated building materials, agriculture because of crop yields and heat stress, and most importantly individual health.

He says that means it’s important to be prepared for some massive changes.

“When we look at this summer thirty years from now, as bad as we all thought it was, as extreme as we all thought it was this year, we will look back and think this was one of the best summers, because the temperatures by comparison will be very very low,” Eby said.

To learn more about your area’s heat risk, you can visit riskfactor.com.

