Toddler not yet identified after Saturday autopsy, Friday Lloyd Expressway crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 news update on a crash that happened Friday night on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

Police say a driver slammed into a concrete median near Highway 41 and her SUV burst into flames.

[Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway]

Fire officials say other drivers who were passing by stopped and pulled the woman from the burning vehicle.

Police reports list her as 21-year old Kashia Morris. She was taken to the hospital with severe burns. We have not been able to get her condition.

After the fire was out, fire officials say they found a 20-month old child in the vehicle. The toddler was taken to the hospital, but according to the coroner, died from his injuries.

The autopsy was Saturday.

The child’s name hasn’t been released yet.

