Three hurt in Evansville shooting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning.

Evansville police say two men were found shot on East Riverside Drive near Linwood Avenue.

Then police say, a bit later, another person was found shot in the alley behind the address the of first shooting.

We’re told all three people were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the two scenes where victims were found are connected.

