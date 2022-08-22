Plenty on the line in final days of Ellis Park summer meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Only days remain in the 100th-anniversary summer meet at Ellis Park. Coming into Sunday, Brian Hernandez Jr. and Gerardo Corrales led the jockey standings with 16 wins apiece, while John Ortiz led the trainer standings with 10 wins, one more than Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen.

The seventh race of the day concluded with a photo finish as Greyes Creek won it by a head over Bullseye Run. This was the first of two wins for jockey Gerardo Corrales on Sunday. With these victories, he now leads Brian Hernandez Jr. by two wins in the jockey standings with just three days of live racing left.

Ellis Park’s summer meet wraps up next weekend. Saturday is the Weiner Dog Championship Race.

Post time on Friday is set for 3 p.m. Meanwhile, it’s the normal start time on Saturday and Sunday at 12:50 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.