Organizers to host event for residents to give feedback on Evansville park Master Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for community involvement as they begin the development of a five-year Master Plan.

Organizers are hosting a ‘Community Open House’ on Thursday, August 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community Center.

According to a press release, residents are invited to comment on future opportunities and current issues present in the park’s system.

“Kicking off the development stage of the plan with public input sessions ensures our community’s needs will be met,” said Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Executive Director Steve Schaefer. “This initial feedback will help us create a strategy to improve the quality of our existing parks and recreation infrastructure. It will also be used to guide the remainder of the planning process.”

Officials say when the master plan is finished it will provide practical, comprehensive action items for the department to execute over the next five years and beyond. The planning process will include a review of existing conditions and data, public input and recommendations for improvements and policy changes.

For those who can not attend the open house, feedback can also be submitted through an online survey.

For more information and input opportunities, you can visit the project website at evansvilleparksplan.com.

