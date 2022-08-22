OPD: Investigation leads to juvenile’s arrest, 11 stolen vehicles found

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been arrested after detectives with the Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles.

According to a press release, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division charged a juvenile in reference to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts.

Detectives say the thefts happened within city limits over the last several months. Property from the vehicles were also reported stolen.

Officials say the juvenile was arrested and taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for the following charges:

Theft by unlawful taking (automobile) - Over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 - six counts

Theft by unlawful taking (automobile) - Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 - seven counts

Theft by unlawful taking (firearm) - two counts

Theft by unlawful taking (contents from vehicle) - Over $1,000 but less than $10,000

Criminal Mischief, first degree

The juvenile suspect has also previously been charged with:

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Automobile) – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Contents from a Vehicle) – Over $500 but less than $1,000

Theft-Receipt of Stolen Credit/Debit Card • Receiving Stolen Property (Tools)

Leaving Scene of Accident – Failure to Render Aid or Assistance

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

No Operator’s License – 2 Counts

Failure to Produce an Insurance Card

Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

According to a press release, detectives are continuing to investigate additional cases that are potentially linked to the suspect.

Officials with OPD are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 270-687-8888, or leaver an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

