OPD: Investigation leads to juvenile’s arrest, 11 stolen vehicles found
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been arrested after detectives with the Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles.
According to a press release, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division charged a juvenile in reference to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts.
Detectives say the thefts happened within city limits over the last several months. Property from the vehicles were also reported stolen.
Officials say the juvenile was arrested and taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for the following charges:
- Theft by unlawful taking (automobile) - Over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 - six counts
- Theft by unlawful taking (automobile) - Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 - seven counts
- Theft by unlawful taking (firearm) - two counts
- Theft by unlawful taking (contents from vehicle) - Over $1,000 but less than $10,000
- Criminal Mischief, first degree
The juvenile suspect has also previously been charged with:
- Theft by Unlawful Taking (Automobile) – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000
- Theft by Unlawful Taking (Contents from a Vehicle) – Over $500 but less than $1,000
- Theft-Receipt of Stolen Credit/Debit Card • Receiving Stolen Property (Tools)
- Leaving Scene of Accident – Failure to Render Aid or Assistance
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- Possession of Marijuana
- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
- No Operator’s License – 2 Counts
- Failure to Produce an Insurance Card
- Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
According to a press release, detectives are continuing to investigate additional cases that are potentially linked to the suspect.
Officials with OPD are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 270-687-8888, or leaver an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
