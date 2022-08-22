New Spottsville Bridge to open Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers who use the Spottsville bridge.

The new one on Highway 60 in Henderson County is expected to open Tuesday.

Monday, crews paved the road on the east side of the Green River.

We’re told westbound traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge first.

Once all traffic is moved, drivers are asked to take it slow, due to more work in the area.

