Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines 8/22
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. It all happened before 1.

A house explosion in Wabash County, Illinois left one man dead and another seriously hurt. This happened just nine days after a house exploded in Evansville, leaving three dead and one injured.

A fiery crash on the Lloyd Expressway left a toddler dead and a mother hurt. Authorities say several drivers stopped to help the victims.

A lot of work taking place at the new Spottsville Bridge to get it ready for traffic tomorrow. it could impact your morning commute.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars

Latest News

Closures in place around new Spottsville Bridge for paving.
Closures in place around new Spottsville Bridge for paving
Three hurt in Evansville shooting.
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Closures in place around new Spottsville Bridge for paving.
Closures in place around new Spottsville Bridge for paving
Three hurt in Evansville shooting.
Three hurt in Evansville shooting