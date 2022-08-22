Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. It all happened before 1.

A house explosion in Wabash County, Illinois left one man dead and another seriously hurt. This happened just nine days after a house exploded in Evansville, leaving three dead and one injured.

A fiery crash on the Lloyd Expressway left a toddler dead and a mother hurt. Authorities say several drivers stopped to help the victims.

A lot of work taking place at the new Spottsville Bridge to get it ready for traffic tomorrow. it could impact your morning commute.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.