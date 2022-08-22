Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes

Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of trying to break into about five homes.

Around 8 Sunday night, Jasper police say they responded to South Meridian Road when they got a call about a man trying to break in.

They say they then got another call about a break-in on Briarcliff Parkway.

Police say they found 73-year-old Larry Jeffries.

Officers say he tried to get into five homes in those areas.

Police say Jefferies is facing charges of attempted residential entry and voyeurism.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars

Latest News

Traffic Alert.
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street
WFIE Henderson Co.
Man rescued from Ohio River
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Funeral for Heather Davidson happening Monday
Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes
Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes