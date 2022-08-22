Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes

HUNTINGBURG Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of trying to break into about five homes.

Around 8 Sunday night, Jasper police say they responded to South Meridian Road when they got a call about a man trying to break in.

They say they then got another call about a break-in on Briarcliff Parkway.

Police say they found 73-year-old Larry Jeffries.

Officers say he tried to get into five homes in those areas.

Police say Jefferies is facing charges of attempted residential entry and voyeurism.

