Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested and booked into jail.

Deputies say they were called last week to Hopkins County Central High School because James Larson sexually abused a student.

He is listed on the school’s website as a teacher an an assistant coach.

Larson was arrested Monday.

His mug shot is not yet available, but his photo is on the school’s website.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

School officials sent us the following statement:

‘Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration. This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.”

