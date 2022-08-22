Former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Bosse High School basketball star and University of Houston sophomore Kiyron Powell has left the men’s basketball program and will enter the transfer portal.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson made the announcement on Sunday.

“We wish Kiyron the best in the next chapter of his life,” Sampson said in a released statement.

Powell was a member of the Houston team that advanced to the Final Four in the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-8 center played only in 14 games with the Cougars after redshirting last year.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Center Kiyron Powell @KHoops9 has left the program & will enter the transfer portal



