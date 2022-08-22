Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week.

The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents.

You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning.

Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for grab.

You can pick one up in the parking lot behind the Civic Center.

We’re told the barrels will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Coca-Cola has been donating the 55-gallon drums for several years now.

The goal is to raise public awareness about water conservation.

