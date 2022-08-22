Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup

City of Evansville offering rain barrels to public to raise awareness about water conservation.
City of Evansville offering rain barrels to public to raise awareness about water conservation.(City of Evansville.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week.

The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents.

You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning.

Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for grab.

You can pick one up in the parking lot behind the Civic Center.

We’re told the barrels will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Coca-Cola has been donating the 55-gallon drums for several years now.

The goal is to raise public awareness about water conservation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Matthew Tierney.
Affidavit: Florida man arrested, accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh Co.
Aaron Drewicz.
Webster Co. deputy jailer accused of soliciting sexual conduct with inmates
Traffic Alert.
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street