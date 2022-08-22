Law enforcement on south side calling for man to come out of home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a heavy police presence on the south side of Evansville.

Our crew on scene tell us there are several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue.

We can hear police calling for man to come out, and they are breaking out windows.

We’re told they’ve been on scene since about noon.

Police tell us the suspect is wanted for felony resisting. They say it’s a joint investigation with Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers went into the home around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.