EPD asking for public’s help finding missing person

Andi Wagner
Andi Wagner(Evansville Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for help in finding a missing person.

24- year-old Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 by her family.

According to a press release, the last time Wagner was heard form was on August 6 via text.

Wagner is a white woman, 5′6″ tall, 115 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange tank top and jeans.

Officials say Wagner is homeless but has a history of staying in surrounding towns such as Oakland City and Newburgh. She also goes by the name Andi Blair.

Officials with EPD say if you see Wagner or have information about her whereabouts, contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979 so investigators can check on her welfare.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

