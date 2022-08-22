Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next week or so.(CNBC Television)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on the repayment of school loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it could come within the next week or so.

The White House has already extended the pandemic-related pause four times, the last time in April.

But the frozen payments are set to end Aug. 31.

While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the administration is suggesting a smaller break.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Matthew Tierney.
Affidavit: Florida man arrested, accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh Co.
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urges jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating