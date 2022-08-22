Birthday Club
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street

Traffic Alert.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday.

That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place.

The closure should be in place by 8 a.m.

That will be blocked through Thursday.

Drivers should use Dorbett Street and West 10th Street as alternative routes.

Funeral for Heather Davidson happening Monday