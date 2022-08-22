Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday.
That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place.
The closure should be in place by 8 a.m.
That will be blocked through Thursday.
Drivers should use Dorbett Street and West 10th Street as alternative routes.
