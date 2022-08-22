Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday.

That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place.

The closure should be in place by 8 a.m.

That will be blocked through Thursday.

Drivers should use Dorbett Street and West 10th Street as alternative routes.

