Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night.

The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital.

Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other was taken to Louisville, Ky.

We will update this story once more information is available.

