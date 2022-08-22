Closures in place around new Spottsville Bridge for paving.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of work is happening at the new Spottsville Bridge to get it ready for traffic Tuesday.

On Monday, crews will be paving along Highway 60 on the east side of the Green River. There will be flaggers in the area.

Kentucky 1073 and 2243 will also be shut down at the bridge. That’s expected to happen around midday.

Crews will start shifting cars onto the new bridge Tuesday.

Westbound traffic will go first. Flaggers will be out there all day.

Once all traffic is moved, drivers are asked to take it slow. Work will still continue in the area.

