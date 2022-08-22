Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road.

You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side.

Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was Friday evening a little bit west of Angel Mounds boat ramp.

It looks like the buck made it to shore safely, although some leaves were tangled in his antlers.

The video shows him running off into the woods after his big swim.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.