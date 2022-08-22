Brighter, Lower Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dry and docile August weather will be featured most of this week with limited chances of scattered thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and slightly cooler with high temps in the lower to mid-80s. Tonight, mostly clear skies and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday, sunny to mostly sunny with high temps in the mid-80s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 80s.

