Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car. The body has not been positively identified.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - The search team for a missing California teenager recovered a body and a car in a lake near where the teen was last seen.

The car is a silver Honda CR-V, the same type of vehicle 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen driving two weeks ago.

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified.

The veteran Adventures with a Purpose dive team made the discovery Sunday in the Prosser Lake Reservoir in Truckee, California. The area had previously been searched, but the dive team used sonar, which led to the discovery.

Law enforcement officers blocked off access to the recovery area in the Prosser Family Campground.

Rodni was last seen at a party with hundreds of other teens in the same area on Aug. 6. Investigators say the teen seemed to have disappeared without a trace at the time.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing the morning after she didn’t come home from a party. (KCRA, Placer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe
Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival
Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival
EFD: Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire
EFD: Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire
The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the...
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.