Affidavit: Florida man arrested, accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Florida man is in jail accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh County.

Officials say the investigation first started at the end of July when deputies were called to a home on Petersburg Road for a sensitive incident report.

Authorities learned that 63-year-old Matthew Tierney had been staying at the home while visiting from Florida.

According to the affidavit, a child told authorities that Tierney had touched the child inappropriately at the home.

Deputies say Tierney couldn’t be found at the time of the report.

However, he was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday.

Tierney has been charged with child molestation.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.