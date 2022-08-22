Birthday Club
150 people vaccinated for monkeypox at Evansville nightclub

Monkeypox vaccines in Evansville.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department administered over 100 Monkeypox vaccines at an Evansville nightclub Friday.

Officials tell us 150 people received the vaccine outside of Someplace Else Nightclub.

Health officials tell us there are confirmed monkeypox cases in Indiana.

Officials say the monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close intimate contact.

They tell us gay and bisexual men make up the majority of cases in the current outbreak.

Due to the confirmed cases, officials are urging those in the at-risk group to get the vaccine.

Interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine? Click here to pre-register.

