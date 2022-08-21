Police: 3 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Henderson
Aug. 20, 2022
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Saturday.
This happened on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 41 North.
According to police, 28-year-old Rebecca Flippin was driving southbound in an SUV when her vehicle was hit by a truck, driven by 60-year-old Cereise Snyder, that was turning onto the highway from the McDonald’s parking lot.
Both drivers, along with a female juvenile, were taken by EMS to Deaconess for their injuries.
