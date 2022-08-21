Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: 3 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Henderson

Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash that happened...
Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash that happened along U.S. Highway 41 North on Saturday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Saturday.

This happened on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 41 North.

According to police, 28-year-old Rebecca Flippin was driving southbound in an SUV when her vehicle was hit by a truck, driven by 60-year-old Cereise Snyder, that was turning onto the highway from the McDonald’s parking lot.

Both drivers, along with a female juvenile, were taken by EMS to Deaconess for their injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a...
Man killed, woman flown to burn center after house explosion in Wabash Co.
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars
Vash Drysdale
Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor
Evansville deli closing after 36 years
Evansville deli closing after 36 years

Latest News

Families, friends and neighbors alike came out on Saturday to enjoy the fun along the Owensboro...
HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront
Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival
Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival
Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor
Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor
Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice
Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice